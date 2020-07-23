BASF and Shapeways announce 3D printing materials partnership

× Expand BASF/ Shapeways BASF/ Shapways Part printed in a BASF Ultrasint material.

BASF and Shapeways have announced a partnership that will allow users of additive manufacturing to access Forward AM materials through a co-branded website.

Shapeways will not only look to harness its own proprietary technology and digital manufacturing network, but also integrate BASF Forward AM production partners and service bureaus into its order fulfilment process. The co-branded website allows users to upload 3D models and receive instant quotes for their finished 3D printed parts, with the partners’ 3D printing capacity being leveraged to manufacture the components.

Four BASF Forward AM materials have been made available immediately, with five more set to be added in ‘phase two’ before the end of the year. The first load of materials includes two Ultrasint powders, an Ultracur3D photopolymer and polypropylene co-branded with HP. The HP High Reusability PP enabled by BASF is said to be versatile, durable and chemically resistant and is qualified for HP’s Jet Fusion 3D printing systems. Ultrasint PP nat 01 is said to be suitable for serial production application, with the Ultrasint TPU01 enabling the production of elastomeric functional parts. And the Ultracur3D RG 35 is a medium-viscosity, highly reactive photopolymer which can be used to produce accurate and rigid multipurpose components.

“Our partnership with Shapeways and the use of their technology will allow a broader customer base to create and order high-quality 3D printed prototypes and functional parts online made with our Forward AM material,” commented Jim Reddy, Managing Director, North America at BASF 3D Printing Solutions. “To help accelerate the use of additive manufacturing at scale, we are focusing on making our high-performance materials easily accessible to consumers while leveraging the manufacturing and services capabilities of our global 3D printing network.”

“At Shapeways, it is our goal to empower large-scale additive manufacturing,” added Shapeways CRO Miko Levy. “Our partnership with BASF enables us to provide the technology to power BASF’s vision in expanding the accessibility of Forward AM materials to more customers. Shapeways’ technology and fulfilment services have been custom-built to fit BASF’s business and will be able to connect other service providers to supply BASF with a vast network of manufacturers to offer their materials. This streamlined process will not only showcase these innovative materials but will also enable BASF to accelerate its go-to-market strategy in 3D printing.”

