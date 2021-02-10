BCN3D adds Tough PLA & BVOH materials to 3D printing portfolio in partnership with Mitsubishi Chemical and BASF

× Expand BCN3D Tough PLA Mitsubishi Chemical

BCN3D has added two new 3D printing materials to its product portfolio off the back of ongoing collaborations with Mitsubishi Chemical and BASF.

The introduction of Tough PLA and BVOH means BCN3D now supplies 11 materials for use with its Sigma and Epsilon series of 3D printers. They have both been made immediately available for purchase through the company’s distribution network, while there are two new material profiles within BCN3D Cura and firmware updates being pushed automatically to all Epsilon and Sigma D25 printers.

BCN3D has sought to work with Mitsubishi Chemical (Tough PLA) and BASF (BVOH) to integrate material products into its portfolio that enable tooling and end use parts and water-soluble supports respectively.

“We are very excited to have two of the major chemical companies in the world as close partners,” commented BCN3D CTO Eric Pallarés Garcia. “Their expertise in the industry and our combined capabilities in co-developing new solutions have proven to be essential.”

Tough PLA is said to boast high impact, strength and stiffness, while also showing ‘excellent results’ in layer adhesion. It has very good surface quality and is also easily printable at a range of temperatures without warping or shrinking. BCN3D suggests it is suotable for functional prototyping applications, as well as the production of manufacturing aids and the printing of larger components because of its stiffness and lack of warping issues. Tough PLA is available in black and white, with red and blue colours to be made available at a later date.

BVOH, meanwhile, is a thermoplastic optimised for the filament extrusion process and is said to have ‘incredibly fast’ dissolution. A water soluble material, it is easy to remove from inside small parts and reduces clogging issues. It is compatible with PLA, Tough PLA, PET-G, TPU 98A, ABS, PA and PAHT CF15 and is suitable for supporting partially enclosed cavities, complex geometries and sacrificial moulds. BVOH is said to ensure a smooth finish on printed parts and will dissolve quicker the higher the water temperature is.

“Tough PLA is really a great alternative to ABS and I would recommend it for applications that require high impact resistance, easy printing and excellent surface quality,” offered BCN3D Product Manager Álvaro García Sabater. “BVOH is a complementary support material (PVA & BVOH) and I would recommend it for parts that need water-soluble supports, taking the potential of IDEX architecture; but also when a wider compatibility with our material portfolio is needed.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.