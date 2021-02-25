BMF integrates Materialise Magics Print with PμSL 3D printing tech

× Expand BMF Magics

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has partnered with Materialise to integrate Magics Print with its Projection Micro Stereolithography (PμSL) 3D printing systems.

PμSL technology has been brought to market to enable the 3D printing of intricate parts in industries like microfluidics, biotech and electronics. It was first released into the Chinese market before announcing its global launch around 12 months ago and has now been packaged into a portfolio of six machines.

Now, the company has sought to align with Materialise to leverage its industry-leading build preparation capabilities. With the support of Magics Print, BMF says it has improved support structure generation, gaining more types and styles which can be customised for the users’ geometries, which has resulted in ‘greater build success, even more accuracy and a large reduction of overall pre-processing times.’ Users also have the ability to translate, rotate and scale parts; duplicate and orient them with automatic tools; harness customisable profiles for Point, Line, Block, Cone and Tree support structures; and create high resolution build data using the Magics Build Processor.

“Today’s agreement will combine the strengths of our leading 3D file editing software with BMF’s powerful PμSL 3D printing technology,” commented Karel Brans, Sr Market Director of Materialise. “This will help BMF’s customers achieve the highest level of precision and accuracy available on the market today.”

“We are thrilled to partner with Materialise to deliver a first-class importing, fixing and editing tool for 3D files to our customers,” added BMF CEO of Global Operations John Kawola. “Magics Print for BMF will arm our customers with a smooth workflow to easily interface between 3D file generation and the microArch line of micro-precision 3D printers. Magics Print for BMF aligns with our goal to deliver the highest quality products to our customers.”

