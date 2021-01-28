Boeing approves Burloak Technologies as metal 3D printing supplier

× Expand Wikimedia Commons/ United Airlines/ Altair78 Boeing 777 dreamliner Boeing picked up Cola and Dave's initial quality assurance technology for use on its 777 Dreamliner models.

Burloak Technologies has been approved as a supplier of additively manufactured parts to Boeing.

The approval means Burloak, a Samuel, Son & Co division, has the go ahead to deliver aluminium AISi10Mg components produced with additive manufacturing technology to the Boeing BAC 5673 specification.

Burloak boasts a range of additive manufacturing equipment, encompassing processes like Direct Metal Laser Sintering, Electron Beam Melting and Direct Energy Deposition, as well as ten lab certified metals of which Aluminium ALSi10mg is one of them. The company also has a range of post-processing and finishing equipment, with extensive ISO17025 accredited quality and inspection processes helping to ensure the components it has manufactured are of the required quality.

With this capacity to produce high-quality additively manufactured components, Burloak has aligned with Boeing to supply the aerospace giant with 3D printed parts. Together, they are working to apply the BAC 5673 specification to several programmes for existing and future components.

“This approval marks the completion of a qualification process that included a rigorous evaluation of Burloak’s capabilities by Boeing,” commented Peter Adams, Burloak’s founder and Chief Innovation Officer. “We would like to thank Boeing’s additive manufacturing team for its collaborative approach. Together, we developed a well-defined specification that has demonstrated robust, repeatable processes to produce flight components using additive manufacturing.”

“Achieving this qualification further validates Burloak’s position as a global leader in the additive manufacturing space, and clearly demonstrated out ability to commercialise this transformational technology,” added Colin Osborne, Samuel’s President and CEO. “This milestone also signals the increasing importance of additive manufacturing within aerospace and represents a step forward on the path to a greener future for aviation.”

