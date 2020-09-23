Boston Micro Fabrication launches microArch S240 3D printer for short run production

× Expand Vimeo/BMF BMF microArch 240 BMF's microArch S240 platform.

Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF) has unveiled the microArch S240 Projection Micro Stereolithography (PµSL) machine, increasing its product portfolio to five systems.

The newly launched machine has been designed to meet the needs of short-run industrial production, with a larger build volume than BMF’s P/S130 and 140 machines, as well as faster printing speeds and compatibility with more advanced materials.

BMF, which first brought its PµSL technology to the Chinese market before launching globally earlier this year, believes the microArch S240 system’s ability to produce intricate and replicable parts makes it suitable for industries such as the microfluidics, biotech, electronics, education, research and development, and medical device markets. In these sectors, where the company suggests it could be utilised for prototyping and end-part production, BMF is confident it is filling a gap.

“Until now, this coveted combination of quality, strength and resolution had been missing from industrial production, particularly for use cases that require high precision and micron level resolution,” commented John Kawola, CEO of BMF. “With the microArch S240, users can finally make end-use micro parts at speeds that are required for production, with resolution, accuracy and precision that is true to CAD. Smaller parts no longer need to mean bigger headaches or bigger price tags for manufacturers and engineers.”

The microArch S240 is equipped with a build volume of 100 x 100 x 75 mm and can achieve the same 10 µm resolution and +/-25 µm tolerance as BMF’s other devices. It has an advanced spreading mechanism enables higher print and build speeds, the capacity to handle higher molecular weight materials with viscosities of up to 20,000Cp, and can print industrial-grade composite polymers and ceramics, including the new BMF RG material from the BASF Forward AM Ultracur3D photopolymer resin line, which exhibits high strength and durability properties.

“The new BMF RG material from the Forward AM Ultracur3D photopolymer resin line will enable users to achieve ultra-high resolution of their parts,” commented Oleksandra Blacka, Business Development Manager – Photopolymers, Medical & Dental at BASF. “The microArch 240 printer is addressing a market that has previously been unserved. This collaboration will now enable customers, especially in the medical industry, to assemble complex items that were too small to handle on previous printing platforms.”

× Expand BMF ceramic gear Ceramic gear printed with Projection Micro Stereolithography technology.

Having had American service bureau Empire Group adopt its PµSL technology earlier this summer, Isometric Micro Molding has become an early user of the microArch S240. The company has been ‘amazed’ at the technology’s ability to produce parts that ‘dimensionally fell within the tolerances required’ after putting printed parts through the same CT scanning inspection process of its micro moulded components.

“Our customers have been equally amazed. This is the first 3D printer we’ve encountered that can print micro-precision parts, with the dimensional accuracy and precision that our customers require at this stage of product development,” commented Donna Bibber, VP of Business Development at Isometric Micro Molding.