CCM Hockey teams with Carbon on first NHL certified 3D printed helmet liner

Carbon has announced a collaboration with hockey equipment manufacturer CCM Hockey on the development of a next-generation helmet featuring a protective 3D printed lattice.

The Silicon Valley additive manufacturing company’s Digital Light Synthesis technology is behind the world-first, NHL-certified helmet liner, which provides greater protection for players through refined control of energy absorption and dissipation.

The technology, dubbed CCM Hockey’s Super Tacks X NEST (Next Evolution Sense Technology), is a 3D printed liner that is said to provide superior breathability, comfort, and player rotection. Carbon previously applied a similar lattice technology in a football world-first last year in partnership with Riddell last year.

“Super Tacks X with NEST Tech is a revolutionary helmet liner technology, bringing unmatched breathability, superior fit, improved comfort, and elite level protection for our athletes,” says Jeff Dalzell Vice-President Product Creation, CCM Hockey. “We’re thrilled to be working collaboratively with Carbon to bring never-before-seen innovation to the hockey industry with this new helmet.”

Produced with Carbon’s Design Engine software, which automatically generates an optimised lattice structure based on desired performance criteria and weight, each helmet is customised to fit the individual athlete. This lattice works by absorbing and dissipating energy by aligning internal damping struts against the directions of impact endured by the wearer. The lattice features over 130,000 fine-tuned individual struts with varying degrees of stiffness, enabled through precise adjustments to the thickness, which allow for absorption and dispersion of energy from various impacts.

“At Carbon, we are laser focused on enabling customers to bring innovative products to market that push industries forward,” said Carbon CEO Ellen Kullman. “We’re excited to partner with CCM Hockey, a leading manufacturer in hockey equipment for over a century, to produce a revolutionary hockey helmet that will change the game.”

Following a debut during the 2020 NHL season in which the helmet was worn by three players, the helmet will be available to all NHL players ahead of the 2021 season, while CCM is also planning on releasing a retail version featuring some of the same technology next Spring.