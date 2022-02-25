CADdent installs Lithoz ceramics 3D printer

× Expand CADdent installs CeraFab System S65 Medical

CADdent, a German service provider for dental prosthetics and technologies, has installed a new CeraFab System S65 Medical from ceramic 3D printing specialist Lithoz.

The installation is said to mark the start of strategic expansion plans for the digital dentistry specialist to offer high-precision 3D printed ceramic components 'as an industry-wide service provider,' and has already earmarked space to expand its fleet to ten machines, which are set to be purchased gradually inline with CADdent’s growth plans. With the CeraFab System S65 Medical, developed specifically for use in medicine and dentistry, now in-house, CADdent will also serve as an applied research partner for Lithoz’ ceramics technology.

“In the future, CADdent will increasingly use the manufacturing and engineering know-how we have gained in the areas such as 3D printing outside of dentistry to open up new market segments,” said Manfred Goth, managing director of CADdent GmbH. “Before choosing Lithoz as our partner in ceramic 3D printing, we thoroughly researched the market and had various test parts produced. The results of these tests clearly showed us that only Lithoz could be considered as our partner in ceramic 3D printing.”

Dr. Daniel Bomze, Head of Business Unit Medical at Lithoz, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary last year, commented that the company is “very pleased to have gained such a professional and ambitious partner with the highest standards expected in the dental sector” and looks forward to “pushing the boundaries of what is possible” in their future cooperation.

