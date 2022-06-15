Continuous Composites to additively manufacture low CTE open isogrid composite structures for NASA

× Expand Continuous Composites

Continuous Composites has been chosen by NASA’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Program to manufacture low Coefficient of Thermal Expansion (CTE) open isogrid composite structures with its Continuous Fiber 3D printing technology (CF3D).

This NASA contract follows the application of CF3D technology to produce Siemens Energy generator parts, an integrated wing spare and rib configuration for the DoD, and structural carbon fibre spars for an AFRL aircraft wing assembly project.

Through this project, Continuous Composites will demonstrate CF3D’s advanced robotic steering of continuous carbon fibre tows to print and test a flat 1.6’ by 3.3’ open isogrid rib structure, which will have a low CTE. Objects that orbit the earth typically experience drastic temperature changes when on the dark side of the earth and therefore require low to zero CTE to prevent warping or distortion from the expansion or contraction due to significant temperature swings.

By using a 3D printing technique, composite structures that would previously have been considered impractical – such as the open isogrid rib structure – can be produced. The printed isogrid structures can be deposited onto flat, cylindrical, spherical, and conical shapes, and can also be optimised for the desired strength and stiffness depending on launch and space loads. Additionally, Continuous Composites says that it can reduce time and cost when creating the open isogrid composite structures thanks to its combination of advanced robotics, continuous fibre reinforcement and snap curing photopolymers.

“Given my background in composite design for space applications, I’m excited to demonstrate our unique fibre steering capabilities for this NASA project. This printed isogrid will have very little to zero CTE which is the goal for these types of space structures,” commented John Brendel, Application Engineer at Continuous Composites and technical POC on this NASA SBIR. “This contract builds upon the work we have been doing in the DoD and commercial aerospace sector, and we’re excited to introduce our unique capabilities to the space industry.”

