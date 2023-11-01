Dalhousie University invests in Lithoz CeraMax V900 & CeraFab Multi 2M30 3D printing systems

Lithoz

Lithoz has announced the sale of its first CeraMax V900 and CeraFab Multi 2M30 into the North American market.

Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia, Canada has installed both machines, with the CeraMax V900 allowing the university to further develop their silicon nitride, titanium carbide and silicon carbide formulations, and the CeraFab Multi 2M30 being used to print both ceramic and metal in single components to incorporate electrical circuitry in ceramic parts.

Launched in 2022, the Lithoz CeraMax V900 is powered by Laser Induced Slipcasting technology, which has been designed to engineer large, thick-walled, fully dense parts. It is capable of processing dark ceramics like silicon carbide, with Dalhousie University suggesting it has the capacity to ‘achieve the necessary high resolutions and enable easier processing’ as it looks to harness the machine in ongoing research and development projects.

The CeraFab Multi 2M30, meanwhile, sees Dalhousie University integrate multi-material 3D printing into its portfolio, with the university set to combine ceramic and metal materials into a single layer and component to integrate electrical circuitry into ceramic parts. This will support the work of the HI-AM program, which works across Canada to overcome the obstacles facing the industrial adoption of metal additive manufacturing.

“With the installation of two new Lithoz printers at our facilities, we are seeing the beginnings of a real 3D printing hotbed at Dalhousie,” commented Kevin Plucknett, Professor and I.W. Killam Memorial Research Chair at Dalhousie University. “By offering such state-of-the-art technology, researchers from across North America now have the chance to get in contact and work with Dalhousie using the technology that can really achieve their goals, while the active support and trainings provided by Lithoz as a partner will help us make the most of this process. We look forward to seeing how our 3D printing facilities can drive innovation throughout North America.”

