COBRA Golf releases first golf club 3D printed with HP Metal Jet technology

COBRA Golf has unveiled the KING Supersport-35 putter developed and additively manufactured by Parmatech with HP Metal Jet technology.

The metal 3D printed golf club is the first release on a multi-year product roadmap, which will see two more additively manufactured clubs released next year.

COBRA, HP and Parmatech have been working together on these products since early 2019 and announced their partnership earlier this year. HP’s Metal Jet technology, expected to be launched commercially some time in 2021, was selected for its quick processing time and greater design adaptability, per COBRA. Harnessing these capabilities, the company was able to design 35 different iterations of the KING Supersport-35 putter within eight months. Nearly two years after first coming together, the partners have now revealed the first commercially available product.

“At COBRA Golf, we strive to deliver high-performance products that help golfers of all levels play their best and enjoy the game,” commented Jose Miraflor, Vice President of Marketing at COBRA Golf. “To do that, it’s critical to use the most effective manufacturing processes to design, develop, and achieve optimal results, and we’ve certainly done that with this new putter. During the development of the KING Supersport-35 Putter, we saw immediate benefits from this process, including design freedom, rapid design iteration, and high-quality parts that meet our economic demands. 3D printing is accelerating design innovation, and this breakthrough putter will help usher in a new era for the sporting equipment industry at large.”

The design of the KING Supersport-35 putter is said to save weight from the front of the putter thanks to an insert design enabled by SIK Golf’s Patented Descending Loft technology and intricate lattice structure to ensure the ‘highest possible moment of inertia (MOI). MOI concerns the resistance of a clubhead to twisting on off-centre strikes, while SIK Golf’s technology has enabled four descending lofts (4°, 3°, 2°, 1°). Both are said to help ensure consistent launch conditions for every putting stroke.

With HP Metal Jet, the entire putter body is printed using stainless steel 316L and sintered at high temperature to bind the metal and form the final head part. The printed lattice helps to fine tune and optimise the weight distribution throughout the putter head to support a high MOI and does so without the need for additional fixed weights. Post-processing is said to be minimal, but the surfaces of the putter are precision milled using a CNC machine to provide precise shaping and detail.

Commenting on the design and production of the KING Supersport-35, Miraflor added: “HP’s 3D printing technology allows us to utilise a complex lattice structure to remove weight from the centre of the putter head and push significant amounts of weight to the perimeter. The result is superior MOI levels and massively increased stability and forgiveness. So not only is the 3D production method more consistent, but it also allows us to design products in a new and superior way.”

“The power of personalisation enabled by 3D printing delivers completely reimagined consumer products and experiences,” offered Uday Yadati, Global Head of HP Metal Jet, HP Inc. “This first of its kind putter is a shining example of the disruptive design and production capabilities of HP Metal Jet 3D printing technology. COBRA’s commitment to innovation and competitive excellence combined with the technical expertise and leadership from Parmatech has led to a breakthrough design win for golf fans around the world.”

COBRA Golf’s KING Supersport-35 will be offered in ‘very limited quantities’ at a price of $399 via the equipment manufacturers website.

