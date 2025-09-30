Conflux Technology to develop 3D printed heat exchanger for Airbus ZEROe project

× Expand Airbus

Conflux Technology is supporting Airbus’ ZEROe project by developing an advanced heat exchanger, designed for hydrogen-electric propulsion systems, using additive manufacturing.

The heat exchanger is currently undergoing a technology readiness maturity assessment and is said to play a critical role in thermal regulation within megawatt-class fuel cell systems.

Airbus' ZEROe project is focused on delivering a commercially viable, fully electric, hydrogen-powered commercial aircraft into service. Suppliers like Conflux are contributing with critical components that will enable safe, efficient, and certifiable flight systems.

Hydrogen fuel cells generate significant heat, requiring compact, efficient thermal management solutions. Conflux’s heat exchanger, developed through Computational Fluid Dynamic (CFD) modelling and validated in lab-scale testing, has been designed to offer a lightweight, high-performance approach tailored to the demanding conditions of aerospace integration.

“Our work with Airbus marks a significant step forward in the application of additive manufacturing to sustainable aviation,” said Michael Fuller, CEO of Conflux Technology. “Thermal management is a core enabler for hydrogen propulsion, and our expertise is helping to advance this technology from lab to flight.”

The Conflux heat exchanger is being evaluated for integration into Airbus’ broader hydrogen fuel cell architecture, with continued development and system-level testing targeted over the next coming months.