Creative 3D Technologies announces launch and unveils Duo filament extrusion 3D printer

Creative 3D Technologies Duo 3D printer Photo of Duo with sample prints of several 3D printing formats, such as a large format part with a stool, a carbon fiber part with the screw, high temperature part with the impeller, and flexible part with the vase.

Texas-based Creative 3D Technologies has announced its launch to market with the unveiling of its Duo filament extrusion 3D printing platform.

Creative 3D Technologies has been founded by 19-year-old Ethan Baehrend, who bought his first 3D printer at the age of 13 and spent five years running a printer refurbishment business. In that time, he also began to develop his own 3D printing platform, taking prototypes of Duo to CES 2018, where he was the youngest founder exhibitor, and RAPID + TCT last year.

The Duo printer has been designed to encompass large format, high-temperature, precise 3D printing, with the capability to process abrasive and flexible materials. It is equipped with a dual extrusion system, providing the ability to simultaneously print a component and its mirrored counterpart; an exact replica of the same part; or harness two different colours or materials in the same part. Using both heads, the build volume is 910 x 460 x 675 mm, while layer resolutions of 30 micron can be achieved and a host of materials up to 500°C melting point can be supported. Optional add-ons include an integrated camera for real-time monitoring, a filament dry box to help protect materials and a particle filtration system to reduce emissions.

Creative 3D gained active investor Creative ITC to support the early development of the company, but is seeking additional funds to enter production of its first 3D printing system. The company hopes to make the Duo available for order soon at a price of around $8,800.

“Trying times of 2020 delayed our launch and set us back, [but] our momentum has returned, we’ve adapted and we’re excited to introduce a fresh perspective to the marketplace,” commented Baehrend, CEO of Creative 3D Technologies. “Relocating to manufacture from Chicago to Austin, Texas, allows us to efficiently and effectively produce and distribute our printers here in the US. We’re presently raising funding to set up in-house production and finally get our exciting printers out to the awaiting masses.”

