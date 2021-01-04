Desktop Metal appoints Stephen Nigro and Scott Dussault to Board of Directors

× Expand Desktop Metal Desktop Metal P-50

Desktop Metal has announced former HP 3D Printing President Stephen Nigro and veteran CFO Scott Dussault have been appointed to its Board of Directors.

The appointments were effective as of December 2020 and will also see Dussault serve on the Audit Committee of the Board as its Chairman.

Desktop Metal has made the additions to integrate a ‘wealth of industry and operational expertise’ to the company, having last month been listed on the New York Stock Exchange after its reverse merger with Trine Acquisition Corp.

Nigro is best-known for his time at HP, first working his way up through the Imaging & Printing business to become Senior Vice President and then as President of 3D Printing between 2015 and 2019. Dussault, meanwhile, boasts more than 20 years operational and financial experience in public and private technology firms, serving a range of executive roles at Nasuni Corporation, Demandware, Astra Tech, StorageNetworks and more.

“I am thrilled to join the Desktop Metal Board of Directors,” commented Nigro. “Desktop Metal has a compelling portfolio of additive manufacturing solutions and a talented team. I look forward to partnering with my fellow Board members and Desktop Metal management as we work to take advantage of that significant opportunity.”

“It’s an honour to join Desktop Metal’s Board of Directors,” offered Dussault. “It’s been exciting to watch the additive manufacturing industry unfold as one of the most transformative technology innovations of our time and I look forward to the opportunity to be a part of the industry’s continued growth and a member of Desktop Metal’s team as it extends its market position.”

Desktop Metal is headed by co-founder and CEO Ric Fulop, who previously worked with Dussault as an early-stage investor at Demandware and saw close up Nigro’s leadership at a fellow 3D printing player as HP scaled up its additive manufacturing business in the last few years. In appointing them both to the Board of Directors, Fulop and Desktop Metal hope to leverage their wealth of expertise and experience.

“Scott brings to our Board a wealth of experience leading finance and operational functions at a number of high growth companies and we are fortunate to have him assume the chair of our Audit Committee,” said Fulop. “I am confident he will provide valuable perspectives as we continue to execute our strategy to enhance value for all Desktop Metal shareholders. Stephen is a highly respected and proven leader in the additive manufacturing industry. He brings deep technical knowledge and an unmatched understanding of the additive manufacturing landscape to our Board.”

