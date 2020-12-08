Desktop Metal Studio System now lets you 3D print with pure copper

× Expand Timothy Pumphrey Copper heat sink 3D printed on the Desktop Metal Studio System.

Desktop Metal has added copper to its collection of 3D printable materials for its office-friendly Studio System additive manufacturing (AM) platform.

The Burlington, MA based company, which recently went public at value of 2.5b USD in deal with Trine Acquisition Corp, says the material is ideal for low volume 3D printing of heat transfer and electrical applications across industries like oil and gas, automotive and consumer products.

“Known for its excellent thermal and electrical conductivity, copper is a highly desired material for a variety of industries and applications, such as heat exchangers and electrical components for heavy industries to consumer products,” said Jonah Myerberg, CTO and co-founder of Desktop Metal. “Whether for heat sinks, electrical motor and power grid components, or resistance welding electrodes, 3D printed copper on the Studio System is an ideal choice for manufacturing parts featuring complex geometries.”

In a press release, Desktop Metal emphasised that this particular material is pure copper, unlike chromium zirconium copper-based alternatives which can be found in some laser-based AM processes.

× Expand Timothy Pumphrey Insulated Light Photography 3D printed copper bus bar are used for local high current power distribution.

Highlighting some of the applications now possible, Desktop Metal shared how complex heat exchangers, such as motor heat sinks designed to keep electric motors running at ideal operating temperatures, can now be produced in copper via the Studio System’s Bound Deposition Process. Similarly, Bus bars used for local high current power distribution can be manufactured as a single part with cooling channels running through their core. Copper’s thermal conductivity value ensures that heat is efficiently transferred from the bus bar to the coolant.

Copper joins 4140 chromoly steel, H13 tool steel, 316L and 17-4 PH stainless steels which are already available on the Studio System.

