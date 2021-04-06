Dinsmore adds Carbon L1 3D printer to service offering

× Expand Carbon Carbon L1 Lab Carbon's L1 Lab.

Additive manufacturing service provider Dinsmore has expanded its fleet of Carbon DLS 3D printing systems with the installation of an L1 platform.

The company is in the midst of a lab rebuild, which will include the L1 Printer alongside an existing fleet of Carbon M2 machines, as well as other SLA, FDM, PolyJet and powder bed fusion systems. This repertoire of 3D printing technology is often harnessed to serve customers in the medical, consumer product and industrial sectors.

Carbon’s L1 machine was launched in 2019 and has been leveraged by the likes of Adidas and Riddell to scale up production of their respective footwear and sporting helmet applications. Thanks to its large build volume, the L1 will allow Dinsmore to 3D print larger-sized components or bigger volumes of small parts at cost improvements of between 15-50%. Prototyping and production can also now be done with the same process, or the same platform, using the same materials. As with its M2 machines, Dinsmore will also benefit from continuous software updates that provide new features, new material options and enhancements to the hardware. After last month’s announcement, Dinsmore will also now have access to the Design Engine software.

“Our partnership with Carbon has grown tremendously since initiating the relationship in 2016. It has been an amazing collaboration that has brought better products to market in less time,” commented Jay Dinsmore, CEO at Dinsmore. “With this installation, we’ll be able to expand our offerings by increasing throughput and moving even faster. We’re in the midst of remodelling our labs and as Carbon’s first West Coast partner to install an L1 Printer we’ll be able to showcase it as a major feature of innovation. We’re already identified relevant applications, so we’ll be printing on day one.”

“The strategic relationship we’ve built with Dinsmore has benefitted customers that have searched for new ways to develop ideas they couldn’t bring to market through traditional methods,” added Carbon President and CEO Ellen Kullman. “This expansion of our partnership is another milestone in helping companies bring better products to market in less time.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.