Divergent Technologies raises $290m; valuation now above $2.3b

× Expand Divergent Technologies

Divergent Technologies has raised an additional 290 million USD after it closed a Series E financing round.

The round was led by Rochefort Asset Management and consists of 250 million USD in equity capital and 40 million USD in debt capital. Divergent's valuation now sits at 2.3 billion USD.

Following this latest round, Divergent is set to scale its manufacturing capacity and fund the development of new capabilities for upcoming product families.

Founded in 2014, the company designs and manufactures hardware for aerospace, defence, and automotive customers, including the US Air Force, McLaren Automotive and Aston Martin. To support these customers, Divergent has developed the Divergent Adaptive Production System (DAPS) platform, which the company claims enables faster development cycles, higher performance, and lower cost structures for customers.

“Divergent was founded to transform the built world with a software-defined manufacturing platform,” said Lukas Czinger, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Divergent. “This funding enables us to scale DAPS for aerospace and defence, expand our world-class team, and strengthen America’s industrial base with a truly next-generation system.”

× Expand Divergent Technologies

“Divergent is delivering exactly what America needs — a stronger, faster, and more adaptable industrial base,” added Kyle Bass, Co-CEO of Rochefort Asset Management. “By uniting advanced software and hardware into a single platform, Divergent is proving that the U.S. can out-innovate and out-produce on the global stage. We are confident this team will redefine manufacturing and strengthen America’s position in the industries that matter most.”

Since announcing Aston Martin as its first customer in 2022, Divergent has landed contracts with Bugatti, General Atomics, and 'dozens of other aerospace and defence' customers. Among those customers are Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Triumph Group. Divergent says these contracts have helped to grow its revenue by five times in 2025, with over 200 new aerospace and defence part numbers being introduced in the first of the year alone. This expansion of part numbers brings the total being manaufactured by Divergent to above 600.