DOMO teams with RPD to enhance SLS 3D printing with advanced materials

Polyamides specialist DOMO has announced a strategic partnership with Rapid Product Development GmbH, which aims to bring about new 3D printing opportunities beyond prototyping through enhanced selective laser sintering (SLS) materials.

The company, which acquired Solvay’s Performance Polyamides Business and Sinterline Technyl brand last year, has partnered with the Austrian additive manufacturing service provider to accelerate the production of functional 3D printed components in automotive and other demanding markets by combining its Sinterline PA6 powders with RPD’s application development and SLS expertise.

Dominique Giannotta, Sinterline Program Leader at DOMO Chemicals commented: “This partnership opens up new opportunities for SLS customers in near to small series automotive and other higher-volume application areas beyond prototyping.

“Together, we will help designers and manufacturers maximise the benefits of our combined material and process expertise for enhanced product differentiation, faster time-to-market, and greater development cost efficiency in this game changing business.”

DOMO’s Sinterline PA6 powders are said to deliver better performance than more conventional PA12 materials used in SLS. A specialised PA6 based powder was recently introduced to meet the requirements of functional wear-and-friction components.

“Sinterline has pioneered the use of high-performance PA6 in 3D printing, and allows us to leverage the same polymer base that has proven so successful in many existing injection moulding applications,” adds Wolfgang Kraschitzer, General Manager and Plastics Processing Leader at RPD. “Backed by the joint application development services of our companies, even highly stressed automotive components can now be successfully 3D printed in PA6 to near-series and fully functional quality standards.”

Earlier this year DOMO announced another partnership with 3D printing service provider ZARE in an effort to strengthen its position in the additive manufacturing market.

