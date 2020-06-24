DSM acquires portion of Clariant's 3D printing materials business

× Expand Clariant handlebars The handlebar grips were printed in TPU and have a similar texture to industry standard products made from rubber.

DSM has taken over part of Clariant’s 3D printing materials business after the Swiss company deemed its additive manufacturing division to no longer be aligned with its strategic focus.

Clariant will continue to serve users of 3D printing with flame retardant grades and high-quality additives, but much of the expertise it has developed in the years since the launch of the 3D printing business in 2017 will be handed over to DSM. This includes several staff members, a selection of its portfolio and pipeline of engineering-grade filament and pellet materials, expertise in powder development, a small production line for fast ramp-up of small batches and customer relations.

DSM believes the transaction represents a significant expansion of its portfolio of products and service to market, with the integration of filament, pellets and powder materials being supplemented with the acquisitions of a highly-flexible and high-speed compounding set-up.

Hugo da Silva, Vice President Additive Manufacturing at DSM, commented: “We are very excited about welcoming the new team members and the expertise they bring to expand our service offering. We share the same focus on customer needs and have complementary expertise and portfolio. Together we can fulfil market needs faster and with a broader materials toolbox and realise further the potential of additive manufacturing to the manufacturing world.”

Clariant stepped up its additive manufacturing endeavours towards the end of 2017 with the establishment of a 3D printing business. It made its trade show debut at TCT Asia three months later, became one of many members of Ultimaker's materials partner network, expanded its reach across multiple polymer 3D printing disciplines, and was announcing additions to its portfolio as recently as Formnext last November. In the convening few months, though, the company has decided to pull back, with DSM pick up the baton.

“After thorough strategic review, Clariant concluded that its 3D printing materials business was no longer aligned with its strategic focus,” said Richard Haldimann, Head of Sustainability Transformation at Clariant. “While we will continue to serve the 3D printing market with our high-quality additives and flame retardants, we are confident that DSM is the ideal new home for parts of Clariant’s tailored 3D printing materials business to continue its successful development. I look forward to seeing them thrive.”