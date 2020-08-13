DSM launches glass-filled polypropylene material for Fused Granulate Fabrication 3D printing

× Expand DSM FGF material

DSM has announced the launch of a glass-filled polypropylene (PP) pellet material designed for Fused Granulate Fabrication (FGF) 3D printing technology.

Arnilene AM6001 GF (G) is developed from a material used in high volume production and, in being optimised for FGF, is being targeted at the automotive, industrial and infrastructure markets. It counts as DSM’s second material developed for the technology after the Arnite AM8527 (G) product, and follows partnerships established with JuggerBot 3D, CEAD and Royal HaskoningDHV.

Fused Granulate Fabrication uses granular plastics, which are melted and fed through a nozzle in similar vein to Fused Deposition Modelling (FDM) technology, and is said to be suitable for larger scale applications. In the development of Arnilene AM6001 GF (G), which is capable of producing structural, lightweight components and tooling in the automotive, infrastructure and water management sectors, DSM worked with equipment partners to validate the material on closed and open chamber printers. The material is said to boast the desired mechanical, thermal and chemical performance, while also being sustainable thanks to its low carbon footprint, reduced energy consumptions and low Life Cycle Assessment.

“Availability of engineering-grade materials with the right property set is the next step in the additive manufacturing revolution,” commented Geoff Gardner, Innovations Director, Additive manufacturing at DSM. “Developed by our experts, Arnilene AM6001 GF (G) offers industrial customers an industry standard material with robust mechanical, thermal and chemical performance in an additive manufacturing format. By using a material they already have experience with, they can fully focus on 3D printing and its benefits for their business.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.