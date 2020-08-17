Five more 3D printing companies join Dyndrite Developer Council

× Expand Dyndrite-Additive-Toolkit The Dyndrite Developer Council was established to help evolve the Dyndrite platform.

Dyndrite has announced five new additions to its Developer Council as 3D printer manufacturers Additive Industries, Currax, Open Additive, Photocentric and TRUMPF become the latest members.

The companies join a laundry list of names in the additive manufacturing (AM) such as 3D Systems, Desktop Metal, Exone, SLM Solutions, who have joined the steering group to help evolve the Dyndrite platform. Established last year following the Seattle-based start-up’s unveiling of its core GPU-powered 3D geometry kernel designed for next generation AM, the Council forms part of the Dyndrite Developer Program which provides tools and resources for OEMs, software providers and service providers developing on the Dyndrite platform.

Nikita Chibisov, Software at Photocentric, a UK-based photopolymer technology specialist which TCT recently took a virtual tour of, said: "Photocentric is excited to be a part of the Dyndrite Developer Council. Additive Manufacturing is entering a new era and we are delighted with the opportunity to collaborate using cutting edge software and innovative technologies to help expand the possibilities for scalability and the mass manufacture of 3D parts.”

"TRUMPF is excited to join the Dyndrite Developer Council. As a pioneer in additive manufacturing as well as laser specialists we are always looking to implement the latest technologies," said Ilona Heurich, Head of R&D Software HMI, TRUMPF. "We are excited to see how the Dyndrite GPU accelerated geometry kernel can help to maximise process performance and further strengthen the power and scalability of the AM industry."

Dyndrite says its Developer Council also has plans to help build standards within the industry, starting with the Toolpathing API initiative.

"A strong industry has to have modern, robust standards," said Mark Vaes, CEO/CTO of metal 3D printing company Additive Industries. "As a provider of industrial solutions for metal additive manufacturing, we are joining the Dyndrite Developer Council in part to be active in creating a new set of standards that deliver the productivity, efficiency and automated workflows that our customers need."

The news follows an announcement from the Developer Council’s first member HP, which last week penned a strategic partnership with Dyndrite to apply the company’s accelerated geometry kernel to its next generation additive manufacturing portfolio.