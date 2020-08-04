HP adopts Dyndrite Kernel for additive manufacturing platform

HP has inked a strategic partnership with Dyndrite which will see the Seattle-based start-up’s accelerated geometry kernel applied to HP’s next generation additive manufacturing portfolio.

The partnership expands on an existing partnership between the two companies which began when HP became the inaugural member of Dyndrite’s Developer Council, a steering group established last year to drive future progress of the Dyndrite platform.

“The promise of 3D printing is to deliver unique parts and tools not possible through traditional methods, and do so on an industrial and global scale. For this to happen the industry must evolve and Dyndrite’s mission is to accelerate this change,” said Harshil Goel, CEO and founder, Dyndrite. “HP is a clear leader in industrial 3D printing and this collaboration speeds the game-changing impact our technology brings to the AM community at large. We applaud HP’s vision and look forward to a long and fruitful partnership for years to come.”

Dyndrite launched at last year’s AMUG Conference where it introduced its core GPU-powered 3D geometry kernel for next generation 3D printing hardware and software. With today's long-term licensing agreement announcement, HP is said to be expanding its manufacturing software and data platform to power “the digital manufacturing factories of the future.”

“From the very beginning, HP recognised the potential of Dyndrite’s kernel technology. As the first member of the Dyndrite Development Council, we quickly identified areas where Dyndrite’s innovative technology could be applied to solve the larger challenges facing the AM industry,” said Ryan Palmer, Global Head of Software, Data and Automation, HP 3D Printing & Digital Manufacturing. “For too long the additive industry has been in a state where the capabilities of the manufacturing devices exceeded the ability of the software needed to support them. We needed a new foundation from which to innovate, and Dyndrite’s technology provides that foundation.”