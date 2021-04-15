EnvisionTEC Xtreme 8k DLP 3D printer now compatible with Adaptive3D ToughRubber resins

× Expand Midsole application EnvisionTEC Adaptive 3D

EnvisionTEC and Adaptive3D have partnered to make ToughRubber resins available for users of the Xtreme 8k Digital Light Processing (DLP) 3D printing platform.

The companies believe this combination of hardware and material will facilitate the printing of functional end-use elastomeric parts and products.

EnvisionTEC’s Xtreme 8k DLP systems has the largest build area within the company’s 3D printing hardware portfolio and is said to boast the size, resolution and powder density required to rapidly photocure giant micro-architected elastomers. The Adaptive3D ToughRubber range of photopolymer resins includes materials that are tough, strain-tolerant and tera-resistant. Its flagship product within this range, the Elastic ToughRubber 90, is a biocompatible rubber that has been optimised for high-throughput manufacture, exhibits toughness and durability, and is suitable for use in the consumer, healthcare, industrial, transportation and oil & gas sectors.

By putting their respective products together, EnvisionTEC and Adaptive3D believe users will be able to additively manufacture robust and accurate parts that boast a premium surface quality quickly and in volume.

“We are thrilled to deliver our customers a complete ecosystem solution for the production of tough functional end-use parts and products,” commented EnvisionTEC CEO Al Siblani. “Adaptive3D’s photoresins have proven to create parts with consistent tough, rugged performance across a broad temperature window, providing the ideal materials platform for the production of parts across a range of markets including consumer, industrial & electrical, medical and transportation.”

“Today, we are one step closer to ushering in Additive Manufacturing 2.0,” added Adaptive3D CEO Dr Walter Voit. “Our vision has always been to enable volume additive manufacturing through optimised materials with engineered micro-architecture, and the EnvisionTEC Xtreme 8k is the ecosystem platform needed to fulfil that vision today.”

