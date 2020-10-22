EOS and Ansys partner to streamline metal additive manufacturing workflows

× Expand Hand-out Ansys Ansys simualtions EOS Ansys simulations integrate EOS-specific data by leveraging EOS’ open-source application program interfaces.

EOS and Ansys are combining their respective metal 3D printing and simulation capabilities to develop a streamlined additive manufacturing workflow.

Through their alliance, the companies are hoping to do away with ‘trial-and-error’ approach to achieving the desired part geometries. EOS and Ansys not only consider this to be a ‘quite expensive’ process, but also one that is inefficient and results in slower time to market.

As such, the partners are working together to advance interoperability between their technologies. Users of EOS metal additive manufacturing technology will now be able to harness Ansys’ simulations capabilities to assess part designs and, from there, send the file directly to their 3D printing system. Ansys will also enhance simulation fidelity by integrating EOS-specific data via the hardware vendor’s open-source application programme interfaces. This will allow Ansys software to better predict and compensate for defects like distortion to reduce the chance of build failure. The streamlined workflow will also be able to forecast how material selection and design changes can impact the microstructure of parts.

The two companies believe their collaboration will help to significantly increase the productivity of metal additive manufacturing, with select users already reporting a 20% reduction in the time it takes to complete complex print jobs and a 50-60% reduction for simple print jobs.

“EOS and Ansys are transforming how companies worldwide design parts, enhance products and create leading-edge inventions,” commented martin Steuer, Senior Vice President, Division Software at EOS. “Combining Ansys simulations with EOS 3D printing technology creates a seamless workflow that enables our mutual customers to reduce spending, increase reliability, boost efficiency and deliver products to market much earlier than the competition.”

“Leveraging EOS scan vectors, Ansys simulations calculate and predict issues such as porosity, residual stress, thermal distortion and help users avoid potential blade crashes. This collaboration provides new levels of insight to users, making it easier for them to build complex parts more precisely,” added Shane Emswiler, Senior Vice President at Ansys. “Uncovering these issues early using simulation empowers engineers to select the correct parameters and understand if a part can be built as-is or must be redesigned – ultimately greatly minimising the number of builds by substantially reducing trial-and-error failures, resulting in reduced material waste and substantial cost savings.”