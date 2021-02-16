EOS releases new nickel alloy material for metal 3D printing systems

× Expand EOS EOS IN939 material

EOS has announced the launch of a new nickel alloy material for its metal powder bed fusion 3D printing systems.

The NickelAlloy IN939 nickel-chromium alloy powder is immediately available for use on the EOS M 290 machine, with a planned release for the EOS M 400-4 platform set to follow in Q2 2021.

EOS’ new material is said to provide a balance of strength in high-temperature settings, resistance to corrosion and oxidation, fatigue performance, and creep strength at temperatures up to 850°C. It has greater tensile properties, validation, reliability and crack-resistance than similar materials on the market, per EOS, while printed parts can also be hardened with the application of heat treatments.

The company has developed this material in answering the calls from its customers in the energy sector, such as Power Systems Mfg., LLC (PSM), a service provider to power generation businesses. With NickelAlloy IN939’s aforementioned characteristics, EOS believes the material is suitable for the printing of industrial gas turbines, microturbines, turbochargers, power industry parts and other energy industry applications that need to withstand extreme elements.

“Material development is always driven by customer demand and very often is the result of close customer cooperation,” commented Kevin Minet, Team Supervisor, Metal Materials and Processes. “EOS NickelAlloy IN939 was developed to meet or even exceed the properties of casted nickel alloy. The PSM application scenario and their early success support the potential we see for this material for more industries and applications.”

“PSM is excited to see the continued investments by EOS supporting 3D printing applications in the energy industry,” offered Dr Alex Hoffs, President of PSM. “For gas turbine power plant operators, we believe flow path components additively manufactured with new advanced metal powder alloys such as EOS NickelAlloy IN939 bring the potential for significant operational flexibility improvements.”

