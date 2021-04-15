Essentium and Xaar join Dyndrite Developer Council

Dyndrite has announced the addition of Essentium and Xaar to the Dyndrite Developer Council, taking the total number of members up to 25.

The Dyndrite Developer Council includes companies like HP, Desktop Metal, ExOne and SLM Solutions, who have come together to collaborate on industry standards, influence technology directions and gain early access to technologies developed by Dyndrite and other members.

Essentium has joined the Council to explore the opportunities of Dyndrite’s software offering in combination with its High Speed Extrusion series of machines. The company has brought these systems to market to enable the 3D printing of tooling components and end-use parts. They are backed up by an extensive portfolio of materials and the company will now look to add more capabilities to its offering by being part of the Dyndrite Developer Council.

“We’re excited to join the Dyndrite Developer Council and begin exploring the customer advantages this new technology brings to production-oriented companies such as Essentium,” commented Essentium CEO Blake Teipel. “Just as with machines and materials, innovation within software is critical to maximising the customer’s needs, Dyndrite provides us with this capability – IP-protected, machine-specific software innovation to unlock the potential of our machines, materials and new business models.”

Likewise, Xaar has become a member of the Council with a view to Dyndrite’s software enhancing its own efforts in the 3D printing space. Xaar has its background in inkjet technology for 2D printing, but has expanded into the 3D printing sector primarily to carry out research. In 2019, it launched its first high viscosity capability for 3D jetting platforms, while it has also licensed High Speed Sintering technology, which has led to Stratasys’ recent launch of Selective Absorption Fusion technology.

“Xaar is looking to deliver greater 3D printing productivity through printheads by exploring the new Accelerated Computation Engine software from Dyndrite,” offered Gareth Neal, Customer Applications, Advanced Applications, Xaar. “We are excited to work closely with Dyndrite and its developer council members to advance the industry.”

