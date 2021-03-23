Essentium expands exec team with several promotions & appointments

× Expand Essentium Essentium's exec team Zoom Essentium's exec team.

Essentium has announced a significant expansion of its executive team with several internal promotions and appointments.

The company believes this executive team will enable an expansion of ‘operational excellence’ from product development to supply chain to marketing. It will also support the ‘frictionless scale’ required to meet the growing demand for the High Speed Extrusion 3D printing platform, per Essentium.

Co-founders Elisa Teipel, PhD., Terry MacNeish, Brandon Sweeney, PhD., Ryan Vano and Erik Gjovik have all been promoted to executive roles, while Blake Mosher has been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer, Will Chiang has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Filaments & Logistics and Kendra Pulliam has been promoted to Vice President of Marketing.

Elisa Teipel becomes Chief Development Officer and will lead teams of scientists, materials engineers and process engineers to facilitate overall strategic capabilities. MacNeish has been promoted to Executive Vice President of R&D, Machines, where he will harness his 25 years of experience in the servo-mechanical system coding and architecture spaces, as well as semiconductor capital equipment and electro-mechanical system design, while Sweeney takes up the same role on the materials side to lead Essentium’s efforts in bringing the ‘most advanced materials’ to market. Gjovik has been named as Chief Supply Chain Officer where he will lean on his 30+ years of experience in semiconductor capital equipment, consumer electronics, aerospace and robotics and look to maintain the company’s ‘consistent on-time printer delivery’ and 100% first-pass yield achieved in 2020.

Other promotions include Chad Eichele to Director of Hardware Engineering, Faisal Altoukhy as Senior Director of Software Engineering and Josh Lawson to Senior Manager of Business Development. Meanwhile, Essentium has also recruited Constantin Donea from SABIC to take the role of Global Product Director, Cecilia Eklund from Dell to become Global Product Marketing Manager and Jay Light, also previously of Dell, to take the position as Senior VP of Sales for the Americas.

“With these appointments and promotions, we leverage existing talent while bringing additional key leadership and global operational experience needed to support our customers to fuel their next stage of growth,” commented Essentium CEO Blake Teipel, PhD. “Essentium will continue to scale to meet the demands to accelerate an open additive ecosystem through product readiness, innovation and customer success. Growing appetite and adoption across multiple sectors are proof that industrial-scale AM is ready for prime time. We are confident in furthering our vision to reshape the world of manufacturing into a leaner, more agile future enabled by AM.”

