Essentium launches High Speed Extrusion 3D printer with IDEX capability

× Expand GREG_FOLKINS_PHOTOGRAHY Essentium HSE 280i HT

Essentium has announced the launch of a new 3D printing system equipped with an independent dual extrusion system (IDEX).

The High Speed Extrusion (HSE) 280i HT has been designed to meet the ‘demands of the factory floor’ and is said to enable manufacturers to reduce production times and post-processing costs.

Its IDEX capability ensures each print head is fully independent on both the X and Y axis while a non-slip, high torque extrusion system with all linear servo motors helps to deliver print speeds of more than 500 mm/s. In addition to the IDEX and high torque extrusion systems, HSE 280i HT uses multimodal heating method that is designed to heat the part, which eliminates the need to wait for the chamber to heat up before printing can commence.

Essentium believes the HSE 280i addresses the speed, strength and scale issues which have ‘held back the shift from prototyping to full-scale production runs’ in a range of key vertical markets.

“The manufacturing industry is increasingly moving toward leaner and more agile future enabled by AM,” commented Essentium CEO Blake Teipel. “This is the beginning of radical change, where billions will be saved through new economic and production models. But this change requires continuous and unrelenting innovation to be able to do things not done before, to make parts that haven’t been made before – and manufacture things that haven’t been manufactured before. This is our goal with the launch of the industry’s first true IDEX machine – we believe the HSE 280i HT 3D printer is a game-changer giving manufacturers the ultimate machine tool to 3D print at scale.”

In line with the launch of the HSE 280i HT machine, Essentium has also launched a new high-performance material developed in collaboration with LEHVOSS Group. Essentium PP-CF is a 20% carbon fibre reinforced polypropylene filament made with LEHVOSS’ LUVOCOM 3F resins and is said to boast excellent mechanical performance, chemical resistance, low surface energy and outstanding printability, according to the partners. The material is suitable for silicone and urethane moulding applications.

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.