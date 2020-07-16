Evonik opens new 3D printing materials development centre powered by Structured Polymers technology

× Expand Evonik Evonik 3D Printing Tech Center Austin TX

Evonik has announced the opening of a new 3D printing technology centre in Austin, Texas as it expands its play in the additive manufacturing industry.

The site will be powered by Structured Polymers technology and focus on the development of new, ready-to-use materials for powder bed fusion processes. Structured Polymers was founded in 2012 with the aim of developing high-performance plastic materials for 3D printing and acquired by Evonik 18 months ago.

Evonik believes the new site will play a key role in its global innovation network. It is comprised of an application laboratory with 3D printers and a processing area; a research and development space; production rooms; and associated office and meeting areas, while also boasting modern air extraction systems which meet the highest safety standards and complied with workplace ergonomics standards.

The facility will be home to Structured Polymers’ patented technology which is to be harnessed to expand the number of specialty polymer powders for powder bed fusion 3D printing processes. Structured Polymers technology is based on a polymer granulate which is processed into fine powder material over several steps and yields polymer powders in controlled particle sizes with a dimeter range of 0.1-400 μm and very good material properties, per Evonik. The first materials to be developed and released to market using this process were launched at last year’s Formnext. These thermoplastic elastomers both exhibit high elasticity, flexibility, resiliency and toughness and are also available in white or black, depending on the application.

With the opening of this new facility in Austin, TX, Evonik believes it has laid the foundations for more Structured Polymers materials to be developed and rolled out to market.

"The new Technology Center continues the success story of Structured Polymers under the umbrella of Evonik. We have now created the necessary framework to establish this advanced technology for the production of 3D printable polymer powders on the market," commented Thomas Große-Puppendahl, Head of the Additive Manufacturing Innovation Growth Field at Evonik.

"By expanding our capabilities in North America, we are sending an important signal to our partners in the region that we can now better support them with new technological opportunities in materials development right in their own backyard,” added Vikram Devarajan, co-founder of Structured Polymers and Managing Director of the 3D Printing Technology Center in Austin, Texas.

