ExOne acquires Freshmade 3D

ExOne has acquired the assets of Ohio-based start-up Freshmade 3D, an Ohio-based start-up with a patented method of creating durable tooling out of 3D printed sand forms.

The company’s AMClad tooling is printed with ExOne machines, infiltrated and coated with patented Freshmade 3D technology, and helps to significantly reduce wait times and cost. ExOne believes the acquisition strengthens its position as a provider of large-format 3D printing tooling for industrial applications.

Freshmade 3D’s AMClad tooling solution is capable of being harnessed for a range of applications, including composite layup, vacuum forming, compression moulds and trim fixtures. It is used by customers in the aerospace, architecture, automotive, construction and energy sectors.

“We are delighted to add Freshmade 3D’s patented process for creating durable 3D printed tooling to our portfolio,” commented John Hartner, ExOne CEO. “We plan to scale up this process for a global aerospace customer, who intends to use this tooling for composite layup of parts. This is an ideal solution for companies looking to shorten supply chains and produce tooling and final products locally.”

“We launched AMClad with the idea of using sand 3D printing technology to deliver hard tooling faster and with more design freedom, to enable U.S. manufacturers to produce more locally and faster,” added Rich Wetzel, Freshmade 3D co-founder, who will now join ExOne’s applications team. “ExOne is the best company to accelerate this technology as we scale up for customers who’ve decided to leverage our solution to meet production goals faster. Companies are just beginning to discover how robust and affordable this technology is over conventional tooling.”

