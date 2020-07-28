ExOne launches Sand 3D Printing Network powered by over 40 binder jetting machines

× Expand Hoosier Pattern Inc Hoosier sand mould 3D printed sand casting produced by Hoosier Pattern with ExOne's S Max platform.

ExOne has announced the launch of an international Sand 3D Printing Network made up of more than 40 binder jet printing platforms throughout North America.

The network has been set up to provide greater access of ExOne’s sand 3D printing technologies to manufacturers working in industries such as aerospace and automotive.

Through this service, ExOne S-Max and S-Print platforms will be deployed by premium patterns shops and foundries to provide high-quality 3D printed sand moulds and cores to manufacturers within typical timeframes of 3-5 days.

The network is able to 3D print sand cores as monolithic units, helping to remove labour, errors and scrap during assembly, while also supporting customers with the design and simulation of products. It is comprised of S-Max and S-Print machines spread throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico, with the former boasting a build volume of 1,800 x 1,000 x 700 mm and the latter a build volume of 800 x 500 x 400 mm. ExOne’s machines can also support an array of foundry materials, including aluminium, bronze, copper, nickel-based alloys, iron, magnesium, steels, titanium and zinc.

“The new ExOne Sand 3D Printing Network can help manufacturers easily locate an ExOne sand 3D printer that best meets their needs,” commented ExOne CEO John Hartner. “What’s more, our network can help ensure a steady supply of sand moulds and cores for metal castings, especially during a crisis, as well as enable restoring of key parts that may be difficult to ship during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

