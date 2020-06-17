FARO Technologies unveils new coordinate measurement machine for small and medium businesses

× Expand Faro Gage

FARO Technologies has launched a new portable coordinate measurement machine (CMM), said to be its most affordable and accurate to date.

The FARO Gage has been designed for small and medium-businesses who perform high-accuracy tasks.

Compliant with the ISO 10360-12 standard, the FARO Gage has a working volume of 1.5m and is equipped with a patented internal counterbalancing capability to enable single-hand and fatigue-free operation. It is compatible with all FaroArm software packages and has temperature and overload sensors to compensate for thermal variations and warn against improper handling. A universal quick mount feature allows the Gage to be set up anywhere, including on-machine.

FARO has outlined several potential applications for the Gage CMM device, including dimensional analysis and in-process, first article and incoming inspection. The company believes users will be able to tackle these tasks with increased precision and accuracy, while also carrying out inspections wherever needed, be it inside the lab, on the machine or on the production floor.

“When it comes to measurement equipment value; accuracy, portability, speed and affordability matters. Too often machine shops rely on expensive and hard-to-use fixed CMMs that take up valuable floor space or a multitude of hand tools that slow down the process. The Gage eliminates these inefficiencies,” commented Michael Carris, Ph.D., Vice president of Product marketing at FARO. “As a result, inspection bottlenecks are greatly reduced, measurement accuracy is improved, and operator viability is significantly minimised.

“The FARO Gage allows for more streamlined processes, significant waste reduction and quick return on investment. Backed by FARO’s 40-year history of superior portable measurement experience, Gage allows more companies to benefit from lean manufacturing practices and will be employing the new industry standard in compact performance and affordability.”