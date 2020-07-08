Fictiv customers gain access to Jabil 3D printing capacity as digital manufacturers strike partnership

× Expand Jabil SIngapore Jabil has invested significantly in 3D printing equipment over the last few years.

Jabil’s 3D printing capabilities have been made available to customers of global manufacturer Fictiv after the two companies announced their partnership.

Fictiv says Jabil has become a key part of its global manufacturing network, helping customers go from prototyping through to mass-scale production with the support of a digital thread that has been implemented to de-risk and streamline production workflows. With the integration of Jabil’s 3D printing expertise, hundreds of prototypes and production parts have been produced for companies in a range of industries, as Fictiv customers took advantage of the increased speed and flexibility.

Jabil’s 3D printing capacity features a number of different processes and materials, including powder bed fusion, material extrusion and vat photopolymerisation platforms and its own materials development business supplementing a growing market offering. This capability is now supplementing Fictiv’s expertise in CNC machining, urethane casting and injection moulding and is supported by the company’s design, quoting, billing and logistics systems; a cloud platform; and an intelligent orchestration engine to manage Fictiv’s network of partners. As part of the arrangement, Jabil also has access to Fictiv’s precision service model ‘to offer industry-best volume manufacturing, data, packaging and on-time fulfilment’ to customers.

“We know from years of manufacturing experience that the move from idea to volume consumption is hard – no matter how solid the products are. Our goal is to add speed and agility to the manufacturing supply chain to enable new product introduction without the risk,” commented Jean Oliveri, Fictiv COO. “Our digitally enabled ecosystem facilitates efficient flow of data and materials, while our collaboration with Jabil supports end-to-end product lifecycle; prototyping to production, for the benefit of our mutual customers.”

“Accuracy, speed and agility are vital to success in volume manufacturing,” added John Dulchinos, VP of Digital Manufacturing for Jabil. “Fictiv’s commitment to data accuracy, combined with Jabil’s investment in lean manufacturing, reduction in business systems and overarching digital infrastructure, enable fast, nimble production ramps.”

