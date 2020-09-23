Fortify commences shipping of Flux One composite DLP 3D printing system

× Expand Fortify Flux One ships

Boston-based 3D printing vendor Fortify has commenced shipments of its Flux One Digital Composite Manufacturing system to customer sites.

The company unveiled its flagship 3D printing system, which uses magnetics to guide fibres during the build earlier this year, while also announcing its Continuous Kinetic Mixing (CKM) technology to ensure uniformity of particle distribution in printed parts.

Speaking to TCT in the spring, Fortify CEO Josh Martin explained that the company had been working with beta customers at Fortify's facilities to get them up to speed with the technology and get the ball rolling on application development, prior to them bringing the Flux One printers in house.

Fortify has developed the technology to access high-performance photopolymers and enable the 3D printing of injection moulding tooling, end-use components and radio frequency and microwave devices. With three materials designed for mechanical performance already available, and six more mechanical and electrical performance materials in development, Fortify believes it is delivering a platform that can allow customers to replace metal tools at lower costs and in quicker turnaround times, while also offering opportunities in end-use parts.

Read more: Interview: Fortify discusses Fluxprint, beta customers, and price point of Digital Composite Manufacturing platforms

The company is bringing these capabilities to market on the back of more than $12m in venture capital investment since January 2019. Upon making the CKM announcement in March, Fortify had slated the summer months for shipping to commence, and despite obvious worldwide disruptions, has managed to keep on track.

“Shipping our first product is a monumental step for Fortify,” commented Josh Martin, CEO and Co-founder of Fortify. “Despite shutdowns due to COVID, our lean team has been able to push forward and deliver the technology with minimal disruption to our timeline. After several years of development and servicing customers remotely, we are thrilled to have customers using these machines at their site to bring products to market.”

“The modular platform we are bringing to market gives us flexibility to serve a range of applications,” added Paul Dresens, VP of Engineering at Fortify. “We can tailor the systems for the advanced additive manufacturing applications enabled by our unique ability to achieve new material properties.”