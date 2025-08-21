Foundation Alloy launches series of high-performance molybdenum alloys

× Expand Foundation Alloy Foundation Alloy custom parts made using Molyclast alloys Foundation Alloy custom parts made using Molyclast™ alloys.

MIT spinout Foundation Alloy has launched a new generation of high-performance molybdenum alloys created with the company's MetalsFIRST technology.

The proprietary MetalsFIRST technology integrates advanced powder metallurgy and sintering technologies to deliver 'next generation alloys' without the 'development and production bottlenecks' of the legacy metals industry.

Molyclast alloys, which are compatible with 3D printing, are said to feature 100x finer grains than current state-of-the-art and fully isotropic properties. Foundation Alloy also suggests MetalsFIRST eliminates extensive post-processing, hazardous hydrogen gas, and embrittling contamination common in traditional molybdenum part manufacturing.

According to the company, Molyclast parts exhibit as much as 60% increases in strength 'compared to their closest competitors' and boast 'unmatched engineering potential and supply chain efficiency.' Foundation Alloy expects the Molyclast alloys to be of interest to manufacturers in the aerospace, defence, energy and industrial sectors, owed to their strength, thermal and electrical performance, and stability at extreme temperatures.

"With Molyclast, we're introducing a new state-of-the-art for refractory alloys, which have long been considered the next frontier for engineering metals," said Foundation Alloy CEO Jake Guglin. "It's a testament to the power of our team and MetalsFIRST technology that in a year we went from first demonstration to launch – and this is just the start."

All Molyclast alloys are manufactured in the United States and are the first in a series of 'breakthrough alloy classes' to be introduced via Foundation Alloy's MetalsFIRST process.

The company is currently engaging with select partners and is inviting interested parties to get in touch to explore collaboration opportunities.