GE Aviation GE9X engine receives FAA certification

× Expand GE Aviation GE9X engine. Arcam EBm GE9X engine.

GE Aviation’s GE9X engine, which is equipped with more than 200 metal additively manufactured turbine blades, has received certification from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

It follows the GE9X engine’s first test flight on a Boeing 777X aircraft earlier this year and represents a ‘key milestone’ for GE and Boeing alike. In order to receive FAA certification, the GE9X engines endured just under 5,000 hours and 8,000 cycles of testing.

So far, GE has received orders and commitments for more than 600 GE9X engines. The engines have been designed to achieve 10% lower specific fuel consumption (SFC) compared to the GE90-115B engine, 5% better SFC than any other engine of its kind and reduce the level of smog-causing emissions.

Helping to achieve these aims are around 250 additively manufactured turbine blades, which have been produced with Arcam’s Electron Beam Melting (EBM) technology by GE Aviation's Avio Aero business. The printed blades are 30% lighter than traditionally manufactured counterparts and contribute to a 10% increase in fuel efficiency compared with the GE90 engine. GE Additive say the turbine blades cannot be made with any other manufacturing process.

× Expand GE Additive Arcam EBM Avio turbine blade GE9X turbine blade additively manufactured with GE Additive Arcam EBM technology.

The FAA certification of the GE9X engine, while a big achievement for GE Aviation, represents another milestone for additive manufacturing. Since the development of the additively manufactured Fuel nozzle tip for the LEAP engine, GE Aviation has established itself as a leading user of 3D printing technology. And while GE reported $877 million goodwill impairment charges related to additive manufacturing earlier this year, it is clear the technology is still providing value for a company that made a more than $1.4 billion commitment to the industry back in 2016.

“This milestone has been accomplished thanks to the tremendous efforts of the GE9X team and our partners,” commented Karl Sheldon, GE9X Programme General Manager. “The GE9X engine has been through a rigorous and thorough certification and testing process. We are pleased with the performance of the engine, which has been validated through extensive ground and flight testing. We are excited to deliver a mature, state-of-the-art product to operators around the world.”

“It takes the world’s best talent in jet propulsion to create a game-changing product like the GE9X engine,” added John Slattery, President and CEO of GE Aviation. “There is no substitute that can achieve the combination of size, power and fuel efficiency of the GE9X. This engine will deliver unsurpassed value and reliability to our airline customers. I want to congratulate the entire GE9X team and thank Boeing, our partners and suppliers for the collaboration on this incredible achievement.”

With FAA certification of the engine now granted, GE and Boeing will now press on with their flight test programme before putting the GE9X into service. Eight GE9X engines have been delivered to Boeing’s Seattle facility, as well as two test spares, with another load assembled for factory acceptance tests which GE Aviation will oversee. Around 3,000 cycles of additional ground testing is being carried out to support Extended Operations approval, while maturation testing is also being conducted to help GE engineers prepare for in-service support. GE9X training courses have been established at GE’s Customer Technical Education Center in Cincinnati, with an engine being used to develop lean manufacturing principles to be implemented in customer training modules.