GKN Aerospace launches production line for additive fabrication of critical engine component in US facility

GKN Aerospace has established a new production line dedicated to the additive fabrication of a Fan Case Mount Ring (FCMR), a critical component of the Pratt & Whitney GTF engine powering Airbus’ A220 and Embraer E195-E2.

The production line has been brought online at GKN's Newington, Connecticut facility and is expected to create new jobs in Newington.

GKN's FCMR programme is said to be the largest flight-critical additive component to achieve FAA certification and is on track for 100% serial production by the end of 2025. The additively manufactured hot size ring is the component's core structure and is already being delivered from GKN Aerospace’s Trollhättan facility in Sweden, with final machining completed in Newington. This latest development will support production ramp-up and help to meet wider market demand.

The proprietary additive fabrication process is said to reduce material consumption, shorten production lead times, is projected to achieve more than 70% material savings.

"This expansion in Connecticut marks a major milestone for GKN Aerospace and our Fan Case Mount Ring programme," Joakim Andersson, President Engines at GKN Aerospace. "The combination of strong local support, the highly skilled workforce and the availability of an aerospace network and infrastructure here allows us to bring our latest additive fabrication technology into industrial-scale production, creating jobs and supporting our long-term relationship with Pratt & Whitney. We are proving that additive fabrication is not only technically transformative but also delivers real-world benefits in sustainability, lead-time and predictability for our customers.

Sébastien Aknouche, SVP Material Solutions, GKN Aerospace, added: "Today we already produce around 30 FCMR units per month at our Trollhättan facility. Expanding our cutting-edge technology, developed in Sweden, to the US will support the full volume of FCMR production in one place. As well as ramping up our production for the FCMR, it will also enable us to expand our additive fabrication offering to other customers in the USA."

