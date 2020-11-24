Henkel validates four photopolymer materials for EnvisionTEC DLP 3D printing systems

× Expand YouTube/ Henkel Loctite 3D 3955 HDT280 FST Parts printed in Henkel's Loctite 3D 3955 HDT280 FST materials.

Henkel has had four of its Loctite photopolymer materials validated on EnvisionTEC’s latest 3D printing platforms after the pair agreed to expand their partnership.

For two years, the companies had focused on the development of applications, in industries such as the medical sector, but now are working to support the volume production of end-use components by expanding the range of materials available to EnvisionTEC users.

Through this alliance, EnvisionTEC’s patented continuous Digital Light Manufacturing (cDLM) High Temperature (HT) platform will be included within Henkel’s broad 3D printing ecosystem, with Loctite branded formulation being validated for use on EnvisionTEC’s cDLM HT and XtremeDLP platforms.

Among the materials initially validated for use on these EnvisionTEC systems are Loctite 3D 3955 HDT280 FST, a halogen free material boasting flame retardant properties and a high heat deflection temperature, while being the first 3D photopolymer to pass vertical burn and aerospace FST standards; Loctite 3D IND406 HDT100 High Elongation, which is a tough material with good dimensional stability that is said to be suitable for tooling, interior and machinery parts; Loctite 3D 3843 HDT60 High Toughness, a high impact resin with excellent surface finish that is said to be ideal for durable parts production, tooling and low temperature moulding applications; and Loctite 3D IND402 A70 High Rebound, which is a material that does not require thermal post-processing and is able to produce lattice structures for parts like midsoles and soft inserts.

By teaming these materials with EnvisionTEC’s cDLM Digital Light Processing technology, the partners believe DLP adoption for industrial production means will be accelerated taking the technology to ‘the next level’.

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with EnvisionTEC and their innovative cDLM technology,” commented Dr Simon Mawson, Senior Vice President and Global Head of 3D Printing at Henkel. “EnvisionTEC’s new E1 High Temp printer allows Henkel to move beyond the boundaries of viscosity limitations by enabling highly viscous or solid resins, such as Loctite 3955 FST, the first 3D photopolymer that passes vertical burn and aerospace FST standards and Loctite IND402, a single component elastomer material with high resilience and tensile strength, to be heated and printed under controlled conditions. These new generation Loctite materials combined with EnvisionTEC E1 High Temp printers will accelerate the adoption of industrial additive manufacturing.”

“For 19 years EnvisionTEC has focused on delivering not just equipment or materials, but true solutions,” commented EnvisionTEC CEO Al Siblani. “We are pleased that our hard work and collaboration with Henkel over the past two years has resulted in the ability to now offer practical solutions to high-volume manufacturing applications that will disrupt traditional processes while offering a solid ROI.”

