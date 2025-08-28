Honeywell-led consortium to explore how AI & additive manufacturing can advance the manufacture of aerospace parts

A consortium led by Honeywell has received UK Government funding for a research and development project that will leverage AI and additive manufacturing to advance how critical aerospace parts are produced.

The consortium includes 3T Additive Manufacturing, BeyondMath, Qdot Technology and the Oxford Thermofluids Institute, and the funding amounts to 14.1 million GBP.

Funded through the ATI Programme, the 'Project STRATA' partners will explore how AI and other technologies can drive simulations and modelling that could lead to accelerated innovation cycles. They will also explore opportunities to increase efficiency, reduce Scope 3 emissions and help address supply chain challenges through the production of additively manufactured qualified aerospace parts. A focus will be placed on the development of five innovative components within Environmental Control Systems (ECS) and Cabin Pressure Control Systems (CPCS) aboard aircraft to manage the cabin environment and ensure flyer safety and comfort, while the project will also advance thermal management technology for next-generation aircraft.

Project STRATA will be led from Honeywell's facility in Yeovil, UK.

“This is great news for Honeywell, and a good example of how government and business can work together to help keep the UK at the forefront of innovation in our world-class aerospace sector. We’re doubling down on this support through our modern Industrial Strategy – giving business the confidence it needs to invest in UK advanced manufacturing and delivering on our Plan for Change,” said Sarah Jones, Minister of State for Industry.

“Additive manufacturing has the ability to deliver both high-performance optimised components and the consolidation of complex assemblies into a single part, which can lower manufacturing costs, reduce waste and deliver new efficiencies in manufacturing,” said Jacqueline Castle, Chief Technology Officer, Aerospace Technology Institute. “STRATA will bring this capability to critical aircraft systems, utilising advanced simulation technologies to transform the design process. This project aligns well with the ATI’s strategy and roadmap for additive manufacturing for advanced systems, which sees additive manufacturing contributing significantly to the sector’s future sustainability.”

“STRATA represents a commitment to take the UK’s aerospace manufacturing leadership to new levels through the use of cutting-edge technology," offered Anthony Florian, President, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies EMEAI. "This is an exciting opportunity to bring our deep experience in driving cross-sector aerospace research and local engineering capabilities to accelerate the development of more efficient aircraft components in the UK.”

In a press release distributed by Honeywell, the following were listed as the key objectives of Project STRATA:

- Improved aircraft efficiency through the development of technologies that reduce fuel use and emissions.

- Faster, cost-effective additive manufacturing that reduces production time and material waste through demonstrating the lifecycle carbon analysis, a method used to evaluate the total environmental impact of a product or service through its life cycle.

- AI-driven modelling and simulation to review opportunities to accelerate innovation cycles to boost manufacturing performance.

- UK Additive Manufacturing supply chain development, reinforcing the UK’s global aerospace leadership.

The press release also detailed what each consortium member will bring to the project. 3T Additive Manufacturing will offer expertise in the use of metal AM for series production; BeyondMath will work on physics simulations, Qdot Technology will harness its experience in thermal management solutions, and Oxford Thermofluids Institute will provide heat transfer know-how.