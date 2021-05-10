Here's how you can share your 3D printing insights at Formnext 2021

× Expand The TCT Group launches TCT Conference @ Formnext 2021 call for papers.

The TCT Group has officially launched its call for papers for this year's TCT Conference @ Formnext, the annual user-led summit dedicated to additive manufacturing (AM) and 3D printing technology.

Taking place on 16-19th November, the TCT Conference @ Formnext brings together captivating keynotes, presentations and panel sessions from industry-leading users to educate and inspire a global audience of delegates on the latest industry developments and AM applications. An essential event for any AM professional, the conference has previously featured insights from world-renowned organisations such as BMW Group, Procter & Gamble and Virgin Orbit, and this year intends to be no different.

"TCT Conference @ Formnext Connect is a must-attend event for the latest AM and 3D printing insights and breakthroughs, presented by leading users of this cutting-edge technology," said Magda Brzegowy, TCT Conference Producer. "This year, we are looking for a diverse line-up of speakers who can showcase powerful, real-world applications across a range of industries, alongside the latest in AM materials and processes, and academic research."

For the 2021 edition, the TCT Content team is now inviting abstracts on the following topics:

AM applications in healthcare, aerospace, automotive, consumer products, rail, oil & gas

Business of AM

Design for AM

New materials and processes

AM and 3D printing research

Solutions for AM in series production

Standardisation and regulations

Sustainability and environment

Prospective speakers should submit their details via the online application form. All abstracts will be reviewed on a rolling basis until Friday, 9 July 2021. Please note, the TCT Group is only accepting submissions from users of AM and 3D printing technology, therefore speaking applications from vendors, exhibitors or those deemed to be suitable as exhibitors, will not be considered on this occasion.

Any questions can be directed to Magda Brzegowy or for more information, visit: tctconferenceformnext.com.

