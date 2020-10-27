HP & Evonik unveil thermoplastic elastomer for Jet Fusion 3D printing technology

× Expand HP Evonik GoProto Bauteil, Part, 3D Druck, 3D Printing, TPA, elastomer, Additive Manufacturing, Additive Fertigung

HP and Evonik have announced the development of a thermoplastic elastomer material which is able to be processed on the former’s Multi Jet Fusion 3D printing technology.

The companies work together through HP’s materials programme and believe the new release will enable breakthrough applications in the automotive and sports equipment industries. As a co-branded material, it will be sold exclusively through HP.

A flexible, high-performance specialty powder based on a thermoplastic amide (TPA) grade, the material is said to be well suited to the production and prototyping of parts that require high extensibility and energy return. It boasts a low density of 1.01 g/cm3 and a Shore A hardness of 91, while also meeting all processability criteria required for production-grade parts developed with HP Multi Jet Fusion.

× Expand ©GoProto HP GoProto Evonik Jesse Lea, GoProto, 3D Druck, 3D Printing, TPA, elastomer, Additive Manufacturing, Additive Fertigung

As one of HP’s manufacturing partners, GoProto has had early access to the material and successfully additively manufactured ducts, bellows, footwear, athletic equipment, wearables and harnesses/ connector parts, commenting that the high wear resistance, energy return, longevity and light weight capabilities of the material ‘impress at every application.’

“Open collaboration with materials leaders like Evonik continues to be so important as we push the boundaries of additive manufacturing and accelerate the industry,” commented Tim Weber, global head of materials, HP 3D Printing and Digital Manufacturing. “We are excited to continue building on our long-standing partnership with Evonik to deliver another compelling material for customers and expect to see innovative new applications that take advantage of TPA’s flexible, lightweight properties.”

“The development of new ready-to-use specialty materials tailored to customer requirements belongs to Evonik’s DNA: The company is a leading producer of innovative high-performance powders, filaments, and liquid resins for all important 3D-printing technologies,” added Sylvia Monsheimer, Head of the New 3D Printing Technologies market segment at Evonik. “The new TPA is a perfect example of successful collaboration between Evonik and HP—that is, between the materials and the technology aspects of 3D printing—to develop the perfect printing parameters in close conjunction, so as to finally allow a smooth and trouble-free printing process.”

