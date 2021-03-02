ICD Applied Technologies invests in GE Additive metal 3D printing technology

× Expand GE Additive M2 Cusing The Concept Laser M2 Cusing.

ICD Applied Technologies, a division of manufacturing conglomerate ICD Group, has invested in GE Additive’s metal 3D printing technology as it looks to add value to its offering to the metals sector.

The company was founded in Sheffield, England last year as ICD Group expanded its services to the manufacturing sector to include technologies able to create near net shape metal components for highly demanding applications. ICD Group has been working to supply manufacturers with metals, specialty chemicals and plastics since the 1950s and now sees additive manufacturing as an important part of its growing capabilities.

Acquiring a GE Additive Concept Laser M2 system, the company wants to provide solutions for precise, complex components with a focus on ‘niche net shape’ parts, rather than mass volumes of components. Supporting this endeavour will be electroforming and advanced machining technologies, as well as powder metallurgy capabilities.

“We are thrilled to see this investment and trust placed in our laser technology,” commented Jan Siebert, General Manager for GE Additive’s laser business. “It’s great to see the ICD Applied Technologies team put additive and an M2 system at the heart of its technology strategy, but also acknowledges the complementary synergies with conventional manufacturing. We know that approach can work really well, so I’m looking forward to see how this experienced team scales and grows its business over the coming years.”

“We are looking forward to working closely with GE Additive on developing our capabilities and I am sure this is just the start of an exciting journey,” added Mathew Marsh, Commercial Director for ICD Applied Technologies.

