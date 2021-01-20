Incus GmbH ramps up production of lithography-based Hammer Lab35 metal 3D printer

× Expand Incus Hammer Lab35

Metal 3D printing company Incus GmbH has announced its Hammer Lab35 machine has entered series production after securing sales of the machine last year.

The company span out from ceramic 3D printing firm Lithoz in 2019, officially launching the Hammer Lab35 at Formnext that year, and is ramping up production of its flagship product after working with its first customers throughout 2020.

According to Incus, the first of its machines was shipped in March 2020, while its network of customers and partners is said to have continued to grow throughout the year. Two of its Hammer Lab35 machines are in operation at the Institute for Precious and Technology Metals at Pforzheim University and it’s spin-off company Metshape. Here, the process and system are being reviewed and tested, with new materials and applications under development. Feedback will be used to make further adaptions to the machine and its feedstock.

Incus’ Hammer Lab35 is powered by a lithography-based metal (LMM) process that has been developed to enable prototypes and small-scale production parts to the same quality as metal injection moulding (MIM). Among the key capabilities of LMM are is fine feature resolution, surface aesthetics and mechanical properties for part sizes <200g, as well as a print speed of up to 100 cm3/hr and a lateral resolution of 35 µm. Incus believes this technology can be easily integrated into existing MIM productions lines, while also offering much to research and development departments.

“Despite this challenging year, we had great collaborations with customers and have proven that LMM has the potential to increase performance and to reduce costs for small and mid-scale production, as well as for manufacturing parts featuring complex geometries,” commented Incus CEO Dr Gerald Mitteramskogler. “Our team is extremely proud to have added 3D printing of metals with lithography to the manufacturing landscape. We highly appreciate the trust and patience of our first customers that have been helping to develop our product and our company. We still have a journey ahead to scale up to mass production but we are eager to continue this path in 2021.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.