Infinite Materials Solutions launches water soluble 3D printing support material for high-temp thermoplastics

Infinite Materials Solutions has announced the launch of a water-soluble 3D printing support material that is compatible with high-temperature thermoplastics.

AquaSys 180 has been built for ‘exceptional temperature stability that no other water-soluble material can withstand’, according to Infinite Materials Solutions, making it suitable to support Polyether ether ketone (PEEK), Polyether ketone ketone (PEKK), Polyetherimide (PEI) and Polyphenylsulfone (PPSU) when used in material extrusion processes.

The company believes this development represents a significant ‘step-forward’ for users of Fused Deposition Modelling technologies who wish to process high-temperature thermoplastics without manually removing supports or dissolving them with harmful solvents. With AquaSys 180, users can dissolve support structures with warm tap water to leave a finished part with minimal residue.

Having previously released the AquaSys 120 material in 2018 to provide similar benefits to FDM users processing ABS material, Infinite Materials Solutions suggests AquaSys 180 will help reduce the costs and time of downstream processes in industries such as aerospace and automotive, while also helping to enhance design possibilities.

“We are extremely excited to launch our AquaSys 180 product,” commented Dr. Jeff Cernohous, founder of Infinite Materials Solutions. “AquaSys 180 can be printed at chamber temperatures up to 180°C and has been engineered to function with high-temperature engineering thermoplastics like PEEK, PEKK, PEI and PPSU, providing unprecedented design freedom to our customers as a result. I am extremely proud of my team for their efforts to create this disruptive product.”

