Italian service bureau 3DnA SRL invests in Stratasys F900 3D printing system

× Expand Stratasys F900

Italian service provider 3DnA SRL has expanded its use of Stratasys Fused Deposition Modelling technology with the adoption of its F900 platform.

The company has been utilising the Fortus 450mc system for prototyping and end-use components but has sought to acquire the larger platform to serve the transport sectors with larger components, including large-scale tooling.

Described by the company as an ‘indispensable workhorse’, the Fortus 450mc platform enabled 3DnA to deliver 3D printed parts for aircraft cabins, luxury car interiors and surgery theatres, but with the integration of the F900 machine the company has looked to grow its market opportunities. Already, it has secured new business with a rail customer to produce a range of customised too for maintenance works on train carriages, while discussions have begun with drone manufacturers to leverage the 914 x 610 x 914 mm build platform and range of high-performance polymers. This machine will be backed up by in-house design for additive manufacturing expertise, simulation capabilities and a leading Manufacturing Execution System that is said to deliver ‘smart factory connectivity.’

× Expand Pedal pin block for biomedical use, 3D printed on the Stratasys F900 in ULTEM™ 1010 resin Pedal pin block for biomedical use, 3D printed on the Stratasys F900 in ULTEM 1010 resin.

Commenting on the investment in the Stratasys F900, 3DnA General Director Alessandro Manzo said: “We see great application opportunities where the requirements for low-volume production and customisation make additive manufacturing compelling. We have already produced working prototypes for trains and drones, but to date we’ve unfortunately been unable to service customer requests for large-scale tooling and production parts. The F900 opens those doors again, enabling us to cost-effectively create customised parts up to a metre long, while accessing an increased range of high-performance materials.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic illustrates how manufacturers can benefit from the agility provided by additive manufacturing,” added Giuseppe Cilia, Italy Sales Manager at Stratasys. “The installation of the F900 exemplifies the strong appetite we’re seeing from manufacturers and service bureaus, such as 3DnA, who are seeking to invest in industrial-level 3D printing technology that can expand production capabilities, deliver much needed efficiencies and help drive increased profitability.”