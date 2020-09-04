Jellypipe to extend 3D printing network to UK and Ireland

× Expand Jellypipe Jellypipe

Jellypipe’s 3D printing network is set to extend into the United Kingdom and Ireland after establishing itself throughout central and southern Europe.

The company is actively recruiting 3D printing partners and service providers in the UK and Ireland as it looks to expand its reach into more markets.

Jellypipe’s 3D printing platform allows users to assess the capabilities of the service providers partnering Jellypipe and filter by country, industries and competencies. The customer can then upload their 3D files to gain a quote from the most suitable companies, with the user then being able to decide which option works best for them. Through this platform, users currently have access to more than 20 service providers, 13 different additive manufacturing processes across both metal and polymer disciplines and more than 50 materials in Germany, Austria, Switzerland and Italy.

With the expansion into the UK and Ireland, Jellypipe is hoping to build on this offering and eventually extend further across the globe.

“We are delighted to bring the Jellypipe 3D printing platform to the United Kingdom and Ireland. Since 2018, Jellypipe has been working in continental Europe and this is an important step for us as we work towards our platform being used globally,” commented Georges Benz, President and co-founder of Jellypipe. “The principal behind Jellypipe is very simple, but is made possible by some extremely complex and intricate software which is the engine that makes using our platform so intuitive and rewarding commercially for all parts of the 3D printing ecosystem we host. Users of Jellypipe can easily access a huge resource of knowledge, advice and consultation to ensure that the correct materials, 3D printing technology and finishing is selected and then receive quotes from the most extensive network of 3D printing service providers based on speed of delivery or lowest cost. It really couldn’t be more powerful or more simple to engage.”

“The Jellypipe ecosystem means that manufacturers can tap into all the knowledge and expertise necessary to exploit 3D printing effectively for their requirements, and because of the number of service suppliers in the ecosystem can access the perfect technology and the perfect material and finishing options for their applications,” added Scott Colman, Jellypipe representative for the UK and Ireland.