JuggerBot announces JBM Group as reseller of filament and pellet extrusion 3D printing tech

× Expand JuggerBot JBM Group

JuggerBot has announced JBM Group as a reseller of its filament and pellet extrusion-based 3D printing systems as it launches its distribution network.

The company launched its Tradesman Series of additive manufacturing systems in 2019 and has since had its technology adopted by The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, Penn State University, Bearing Distributors Incorporated, and more. JuggerBot has also aligned with DSM and Oak Ridge National Laboratories for the development of materials and process capabilities.

It is now looking to step up its go-to-market strategy by onboarding distributors. JBM Group has its background in machine tool distribution throughout Pennsylvania, but has recently moved to include additive manufacturing capabilities within its offering. The JBM Group also recently added Tipton Technologies to its distribution network, with this group set to take care of JuggerBot sales into the Northern Ohio region. After selling and installing JuggerBot machinery, JBM and Tipton will also provide training, custom turnkey applications, preventative maintenance and technical expertise support to customers.

“We currently represent some of the most prestigious CNC machine tool builders in the world, but when it came to additive manufacturing, we knew JuggerBot 3D was the right fit,” commented JBM Group President and CEO John Watkins. “They offer the finest industrial 3D printing solutions in the world and we’re looking forward to showing our customers what industrial 3D printing can do for their shops.”

“JuggerBot 3D is thrilled to partner with the JBM Group, having demonstrated a commitment to the success of their customers in Pennsylvania and Ohio for decades,” added Dan Fernback, Vice President and co-founder of JuggerBot 3D. “Our Tradesman Series fits well with JBM’s current line of equipment and provides their customers with a wider selection of tools to win.”

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.