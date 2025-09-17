Kanfit acquires metal & ceramic additive manufacturing systems from XJet

Engineering firm Kanfit has acquired both metal and ceramic additive manufacturing solutions from XJet.

In a bid to enhance its services to the aerospace, industrial and medical sectors, Kanfit has acquired a Carmel 5000X system for 17-4PH stainless steel production and a Carmel 1400C ceramic solution.

The adoption of the Carmel 1400C represents the company's entry into advanced ceramic production, with the company primarily carrying expertise in the engineering and manufacture of metal products.

It has sought to purchase the two additive manufacturing systems as it aims to become a one-stop-shop and turnkey manufacturing service. The adoption of the machines represents a 'strategic targeting' of high-end aerospace, industrial, and medical device applications, according top Kanfit.

Featuring increased build volume – double that of the Carmel 1400C – and an advanced inkjet system with 100% ink recirculation for minimal waste, XJet's Carmel 5000X has been designed to deliver 'superior material efficiency' and is said to enable faster, fully automated manufacturing with exceptional print quality. Kanfit believes its customers will benefit from shorter lead times, more design freedom and improved performance.

“With XJet’s metal and ceramic solutions, we can help our customers push the boundaries of innovation, producing highly complex components with unmatched precision and efficiency,” said Avi Danon, CEO at Kanfit. "XJet's metal and ceramic inkjet solutions add another crucial piece to our comprehensive manufacturing capabilities. They enable us to offer unprecedented design freedom and production efficiency while maintaining the exacting quality standards our customers across all segments expect."

“Kanfit’s expertise in aerospace and medical manufacturing makes them the ideal partner to bring our technology to market,” added Guy Zimmerman, CEO at XJet. “Together, we are unlocking new opportunities for advanced, high-value production worldwide.”