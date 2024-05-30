3D Alliances focuses support on AM company growth with new IMPACT Program

× Expand 3D Alliances

Additive manufacturing (AM) consultancy firm 3D Alliances has established the IMPACT Program to help AM companies increase revenue and accelerate market share.

The consultancy company has identified growth as one of the key challenges for many additive manufacturing companies.

Though most additive manufacturing suppliers sell their solutions via sales partners, 3D Alliances notes that sales channels that aren’t fully optimised will miss potential revenue in countries or regions that are underserved.

With its IMPACT Program initiative, 3D Alliance will analyse the performance of a company’s top sales partners in each network to understand what makes them successful. From here, the company says best practices can be translated into a playbook for the entire sales network, allowing other sales partners to learn how to improve their working processes and set a plan to maximise performance moving forward.

3D Alliances believes that effective management of a sales partner network is based on a ‘solid working plan with a clear methodology, execution process, and strong relationships.’ If one or more of these elements is missing, 3D Alliances suggests, it will affect the entire network and negatively impact a company’s growth. Through the IMPACT Program, 3D Alliances will seek to help clients with channel management, providing tailored solutions according to their specific needs.

According to 3D Alliances, a small startup could gain access to new partners and set the right foundation for managing them properly through the IMPACT Program, while scale-up companies can lean on the program to analyse their channel performance and implement best practices. 3D Alliances also suggests market leaders can use the IMPACT Program to bridge channel leadership gaps to ensure continuity and strategic momentum to avoid channel performance setbacks. For these larger companies, 3D Alliances has identified that managing extensive and intricate global channel networks with a diverse range of partners can be tough, while smaller firms often don’t have the resources to build and manage sales networks.