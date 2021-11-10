3D LifePrints announces expansion to the US & appoints former NASA astronaut to Board

3D LifePrints

3D LifePrints has announced the appointment of former NASA astronaut Dr Scott E Parazynski to its Board of Directors as it launches point of care medical 3D printing services in the US.

The ISO 13485 certified company is opening new embedded medical 3D printing facilities in Texas, with the launch of Point of Care hubs to follow in a number of other states in partnership with leading US hospitals.

3D LifePrints is expanding stateside as part of the ABHI US Accelerator programme in collaboration with Dell Medical School. At its Texas facility, the company will work closely with surgeons and clinicians to provide 3D printed patient-specific anatomical models, as well as custom surgical simulation and training devices, across a range of surgical specialities that include paediatric, cardiothoracic, orthopaedic and more. Each point of care facility that 3D LifePrints launches in the US will include on-site biomedical engineers, a range of 3D printing hardware and a suite of software.

The motivation behind providing these services is to support hospitals in lowering operational costs and improving patient outcomes. As part of this aim, 3D LifePrints has sought to lean on the experience and expertise of Dr Parazynski, who is Stanford and Harvard educated and has founded Fluidity Technologies after retiring from NASA.

“3D printing is revolutionising the healthcare industry across the globe, providing surgeons and clinicians with patient specific products and services in order to improve patient outcomes and reduce costs,” commented Paul Fotheringham, founder and Chief Technology Officer of 3D LifePrints. “We are delighted to begin our international expansion in the US, where we are already able to provide a range of our state-of-the-art 3D medical solutions. It is also a huge honour for us to welcome Dr Parazynski to our leadership team; to have attracted a figure of his calibre demonstrates the ambitions of our company.”

“We are thrilled to hear of 3D LifePrints’s success in the US, whose unique business model and technologies are helping to advance care both for patients and clinicians,” added Paul Benton, Managing Director, International ABHI. “I am delighted that through programmes like the US Accelerator, UK-based companies can find the opportunity to connect with new partners and extend the benefits of their services.”

The TCT Conference @ Formnext is your best opportunity to find out how AM is impacting the world today, and how it will develop in future. Buy your tickets now!

Want to discuss? Join the conversation on the Additive Manufacturing Global Community Discord.

Get your FREE print subscription to TCT Magazine.