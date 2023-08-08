3D Systems and Theradaptive establish partnership to advance orthopedic and soft tissue repair with 3D printing

× Expand Theradaptive

3D Systems and Theradaptive, a biopharmaceutical company specialising in targeted regenerative therapeutics, have announced that they have entered a commercial agreement naming 3D Systems as Theradaptive’s exclusive 3D printing partner.

The companies say they intend to deliver a novel approach to promote bone and tissue growth using Theradaptive’s protein-based material-binding variants to coat 3D Systems’ 3D printed medical devices. The companies say this solution has the potential to provide patients with an opportunity for improved healing and better outcomes.

Luis M. Alvarez, Ph.D., Theradaptive’s Founder, conceived the protein-engineering technology after witnessing extremity injuries that resulted in delayed amputations among servicemembers. The company says his subsequent research into bone and tissue regeneration at MIT focused on addressing the limitations associated with existing regenerative medicine approaches such as achieving anatomically precise outcomes and “ultra-persistent” local delivery of therapeutics.

Theradaptive says the first applications of this technology have earned three Breakthrough Medical Device designations from the FDA to address degenerative disc disease and spinal fusion.

“This agreement enables an exciting technological convergence of 3D Systems’ cutting-edge advances in orthopedic and soft tissue additive manufacturing and Theradaptive’s material-binding regenerative therapeutics,” said Alvarez. “Uniting these two world-class technologies promises to provide safer and more effective treatment options for patients who currently have few options. This partnership sets the stage for many new products that will have the potential to significantly improve patient care.”

Andrew Johnson, EVP, Chief Corporate Development Officer, Chief Legal Counsel, 3D Systems added: “The combination of both companies’ expertise and experience and relentless pursuit of enabling an improved patient experience is a strong foundation for this collaboration. We believe that enhancing 3D Systems’ unparalleled capabilities in medical device design and production with the benefits of Theradaptive’s protein-engineering platform has the potential to make a significant impact on the field of regenerative medicine, and patients’ lives.”

In addition to being named as Theradaptive’s exclusive 3D printing partner, 3D Systems also made an investment of 8 million USD in the company.